3-year-old boy hit by bullet fired by unknown suspect on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that left a 3-year-old child injured by gunfire.
According to investigators, the boy was in a vehicle with his mother just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of East 131st Street and Harvard Avenue.
Shots were fired from an unknown direction, striking the vehicle, police said.
The boy was hit by a bullet to his hand. He was taken to South Pointe Hospital and eventually transferred to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Cleveland police.
