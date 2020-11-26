Akron police arrest 2 teens for pair of armed robberies of 73-year-old man, 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teens have been booked at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center after Akron police say they were involved in a pair of armed robberies.
Police received the first call for a robbery just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday from a Marks Avenue home. The 73-year-old man told investigators that he was robbed after exiting his car at gunpoint by two males in ski masks, who then fled the scene with the victim’s money.
While canvassing the area for leads in the first robbery, police were sent to a second incident around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Tonawanda Avenue and Morningview Avenue. A 13-year-old boy told officers that he was confronted by a suspect with a handgun who demanded that he give him his bike. The suspect then took the bike and rode away with another male who was waiting on another bicycle nearby, according to the police report.
Detectives took a description of the bike and suspects and later spotted a male matching the description on Seminola Avenue.
The suspect, later identified as a 15-year-old boy, was eventually taken into custody after a foot chase with police. During the chase, the boy tossed a .380 caliber handgun with an extended magazine behind a nearby garage.
The second teen suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was taken into custody near Seminola Avenue and Hillside Terrace a short time later.
Both teens were charged in connection to the robbery of the 73-year-old man as well as for their involvement in the bike theft. Charges include aggravated robbery, theft, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.