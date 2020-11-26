Akron police arrest 2 teens for pair of armed robberies of 73-year-old man, 13-year-old boy

While canvassing the area for leads in the first robbery, police were sent to a second incident around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Tonawanda Avenue and Morningview Avenue. A 13-year-old boy told officers that he was confronted by a suspect with a handgun who demanded that he give him his bike. The suspect then took the bike and rode away with another male who was waiting on another bicycle nearby, according to the police report.