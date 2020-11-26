Amherst Police search for suspect who sprayed Panera Bread employee with unknown substance at drive-thru

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Amherst Police are asking the community to come forward with identifying the driver who sprayed a Panera Bread employee with an unknown substance at the drive-thru.
Security footage showed the incident happened at 5:25 p.m. on Nov. 9.
According to police, the suspect drove up to the Panera Bread drive-thru, opened his car door, and sprayed the victim with an unknown substance.
Police said the car has a red body with a white top and an unknown window sticker in the bottom right.
Call Detective Sergeant Murphy at 440-988-2625 or email mmurphy@amherstpolice.net if you can identify the suspect or the car.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.