Amherst Police search for suspect who sprayed Panera Bread employee with unknown substance at drive-thru

By Rachel Vadaj | November 26, 2020 at 6:51 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 6:54 PM

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Amherst Police are asking the community to come forward with identifying the driver who sprayed a Panera Bread employee with an unknown substance at the drive-thru.

Security footage showed the incident happened at 5:25 p.m. on Nov. 9.

According to police, the suspect drove up to the Panera Bread drive-thru, opened his car door, and sprayed the victim with an unknown substance.

Police said the car has a red body with a white top and an unknown window sticker in the bottom right.

Call Detective Sergeant Murphy at 440-988-2625 or email mmurphy@amherstpolice.net if you can identify the suspect or the car.

