Cleveland Browns announce another player tested positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced on Thanksgiving that at least a third player in less than a week has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The team’s facility was already closed as a result of another positive test result confirmed on Wednesday.
Here is the statement regarding Thursday’s coronavirus case.
Because of the timing and NFL policy, the two players, who have not been identified by the Cleveland Browns, that tested positive on Wednesday and Thursday are likely to miss Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The new infections come as Myles Garrett is set to miss his second-straight game due to a positive COVID-19 test after his result was announced on Nov. 20.
The 7-3 Cleveland Browns are scheduled to visit Jacksonville on Sunday to take on the 1-9 Jaguars.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.