Cleveland police ask for help identifying man who stole car keys, then the car from a West Side home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say entered a house on Cleveland’s West Side, took a set of keys, and then stole a car.
The incident happened on November 12 around 8:30 p.m., according to a Cleveland police Facebook post.
The suspect entered the home in the 3600 block of Bailey Avenue through a unlocked door, took the keys to a 2020 Acura RDX, and drove away with the car.
Police later spotted the vehicle near the intersection of West 41 Street and Cyril Avenue.
The officers initiated a traffic stop, but, after stopping for the officers, the man jumped from the vehicle, according to police.
The man ran southbound on West 41st Street through yards and police lost sight of him. The vehicle was recovered.
Police say the suspect is slim build 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall and was wearing a red and white hooded sweatshirt - possibly with a camo pattern - and black pants.
Authorities are asking anyone with information on the crime or the suspect to contact Detective Carrucini at rcarrucini@clevelandohio.gov or 216-623-5218.
