Hinckley’s Meadows Turkey Bowl raises more than $400,000 for those battling cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID-19 did not stop the annual Meadows Turkey bowl, a touch football game that raises money for those fighting cancer.
“You got a lot of former athletes – guys who still think they can do it, myself included,” a participant in the tournament told 19 News.
It may just look like a touch football game to those driving by, but for these players and spectators, it’s much more than meets the eye.
Pete Meadows, son of the man who started the tournament with his brother 31 years ago, found himself battling the disease. It made participation in the tournament personal for many who have supported the event.
“Just a bunch of guys getting together raising money for a good cause - this year’s for Pete,” said the participant’s teammate.
This year they’ve raised more than $400,000 dollars, beating last year’s numbers by a landslide.
“A lot of people may have used the coronavirus as an excuse to take the year off and not to make that extra effort to raise money, but I’m proud that we did the opposite,” said the participant. “To be here this morning to see what we’ve done as a group of guys to raise money for families battling cancer really is such a special thing.”
With every dropped pass and touchdown it was laughter that reminded them all why they came together in the first place. They were doing it for something bigger than themselves.
