Improving unemployment rate in Ohio means changes to extended benefits (charts)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said the unemployment rate for the month of October dropped “drastically,” declining to 5.6%.
The state’s three-month average unemployment rate is now 7.6%, ending what the U.S. Department of Labor defines as a “High Unemployment Period.”
The improvement triggered federally-mandated changes to take effect for both the Extended Benefits, or EB, program and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, known as the PUA, program.
Initially, Ohio residents who exhausted their regular unemployment benefits could have potentially been eligible for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.
Now due to the expiration of federal funding, the EB benefits are scheduled to expire on Dec. 12 for individuals who were eligible for up to 20 weeks of the program, according to the ODJFS.
Additionally, unemployed individuals currently receiving PUA will not qualify for the additional seven weeks of benefits after Dec. 12.
Only traditional unemployment benefits will remain in effect after Dec. 26 if more federal funding assistance is not received.
