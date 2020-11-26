Lorain church leaders thankful for the little things during Thanksgiving meal drive

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - God’s Kingdom Church, Body of Christ Church, and Greater Victory Church joined forces this year to give Thanksgiving meals in the city to those in need.
“It’s a blessing to be able to come out here and serve the community,” Pastor Rodney L. Thomas, Jr. of Body of Christ Church, said.
Pastor Thomas explained that all three congregations united to cook dozens of Turkeys and prepare over 150 meals.
“Turkey, chicken, ham...” Apostole Charles Howard from God’s Kingdom Church said.
“Dressing, mashed potatoes, and green beans...cherry, apple or pumpkin pie,” Dorian McKinney also added.
But as they dedicated the afternoon to hand out meals, the members say that this is also time to reflect on the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve lost a few people during this COVID time and we’ve seen a lot of people going through depression,” Howard said.
Separately, Pastor Thomas said “[he] had family members, even [his] grandson who’s only 3-years-old contract COVID so it’s been kind of a rough year. God is good and brought him out so he’s doing fine now.”
Finally, McKinney also faces struggles within his own family.
“My mother is actually in a nursing home in Toledo, so yeah, we have been affected as well,” McKinney said.
The coronavirus pandemic reminds the leaders to also be grateful for the small joys this year.
“Just to be above ground at room temperature, that’s a blessing,” Howard said.
The group also ads that those in need can also be ready to be received with open arms.
“Maybe they don’t have an extended family, but they can come today and be a part of a church family,” Pastor Valerie Howard of God’s Kingdom Church, said.
