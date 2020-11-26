Lorain, Lake and Montgomery counties reach ‘Purple Alert’ on Ohio Public Health Advisory System

OHIO (WOIO) - For weeks, coronavirus cases have risen in Ohio. Now, four counties are “Purple Alert Level 4” on the Ohio Department of Health Public Health Advisory System.
Lorain, Lake and Montgomery counties joined Franklin County on the alert system on Wednesday.
People residing in purple counties are urged, but not required, to only leave their homes for supplies and services.
Counties are classified under four levels, which are determined by seven data indicators that identify the threat level for each region.
11 Ohio counties are on the “Watch List,” which means they’ve met six of the seven indicators needed to turn purple.
Of those 11 counties, six are in Northeast Ohio. Trumbull, Portage, Summit, Medina, Stark and Richland counties are on the watch list as of Thursday, Nov. 26.
The transition to purple for more Ohio counties comes the same day the state reported a record number of coronavirus deaths.
