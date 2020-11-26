Mansfield police seek suspect following motel room shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old man is dead and a 29-year-old woman is injured after they were both shot multiple times around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday in a Motel 6 in Mansfield.
Mansfield Police Department issued a felony warrant for murder for 43-year-old Earl C. Jefferson II in connection to the shooting.
Police said a confrontation occurred before the shooting, which took place on the 500 block of Trimble Road.
Jefferson may be driving a black, 4-door vehicle, police said. Police think his vehicle may be a Chevrolet.
Jefferson is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
The woman was rushed to the hospital for surgery, and her condition is not currently known.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victims’ identifies are not yet released.
Mansfield Police Department continues investigating.
The Ohio Bureau of Investigation will process the crime scene.
Call Major Crimes Detective J. Mark Perry at (419) 755-9730 or the Mansfield Division of Police at (419) 755-9724 with information about this crime or the whereabouts of Jefferson.
