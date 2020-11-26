Nevada congresswoman tests positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Ohio to visit dying mother

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A United States representative from Nevada said she has tested positive for the coronavirus following a recent trip to Ohio.
U.S. Rep. Susie Lee shared news about the infection on Wednesday, announcing that the positive test result came after traveling to Ohio to visit her dying mother.
According to U.S. Rep. Lee, she traveled to Ohio on Monday after her mother started to receive in-home hospice care. She said she maintained social distance, wore a mask, and took a COVID-19 test before traveling.
The test on Sunday was negative, but U.S. Rep. Lee said a positive result confirmed the coronavirus when testing again on Wednesday.
Tragically, U.S. Rep. Lee said her mother died on Tuesday night following months of deteriorating health.
The congresswoman said she is currently feeling no symptoms and plans to participate in funeral services for her mother and for her legislative work remotely while isolating.
