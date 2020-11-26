Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies step up patrols targeting impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement agencies in Northeast Ohio are collaborating to ensure that drivers are safer on the roads this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, and Cleveland Division of Police are increasing their presence on the roads, beginning Nov. 25 through 4 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, in an effort to target impaired drivers and reduce the amount of deadly crashes.
“By collaborating with our neighboring public safety partners, we hope to increase traffic safety for everyone in our communities,” said Lt. Rob Gable, OSHP Cleveland Post commander.
According to the OSHP, there were 22 OVI-related crashes, one deadly incident, and three serious injury accidents in Cuyahoga County during the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday travel period.
“Through this collaboration, we can collectively focus on our shared mission of reducing traffic fatalities,” Lt. Gable added.
