Northeast Ohio weather: Cloudy with a side of drizzle on Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anyone else waking up to a very muddy yard this morning?
Me too!
Thankfully, we are not going to see any more widespread rain today.
Unfortunately, I can’t rule out some patchy drizzle during the afternoon.
Temperatures will top out around 50 degrees.
After today, the weather is going to be very quiet through the weekend.
Thinking ahead, we’re closely watching the forecast for early next week.
An upper-level low pressure system moving over the southern United States will merge with a larger upper-level low pressure system to the north.
This new feature will sit over the Great Lakes Monday and Tuesday, providing the focus for widespread rain on Monday and snow on Tuesday.
Of course, it is much, much too early to nail down specifics, such as how much snow we will see and where the heaviest snow will set up.
Stay tuned through the weekend as we continue to fine tune the forecast.
