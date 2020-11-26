Ohio Department of Health will not release new COVID-19 data on Thanksgiving

By Chris Anderson | November 26, 2020 at 12:59 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 12:59 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An update from the Ohio Department of Health would usually be released daily at 2 p.m., but the newest case data will not be provided on Thanksgiving.

Instead, Thursday’s latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Health will be combined with the data release on Friday.

A message on the state’s website reads:

“Today’s data is incomplete. Thousands of reports are pending review. Additionally, today’s data includes positive test results that were delayed because of technical issues related to lab reporting. Please bear with us as we work through the surge in testing. Also, please note that because of the Thanksgiving holiday, Thursday’s daily numbers will be reported on Friday.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health said 6,274 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 382,743 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

