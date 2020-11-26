Ohio Department of Health will not release new COVID-19 data on Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An update from the Ohio Department of Health would usually be released daily at 2 p.m., but the newest case data will not be provided on Thanksgiving.
Instead, Thursday’s latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Health will be combined with the data release on Friday.
A message on the state’s website reads:
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health said 6,274 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 382,743 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.