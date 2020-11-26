Police: Suspect robs Akron Dollar General, holds three employees at gunpoint

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night robbery at Dollar General.
Police said the robbery occurred just after 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of Vernon Odon Blvd. in Akron.
A clerk told police he and two other employees were held at gunpoint while the suspect demanded money from the cash register.
Police said the suspect is a 25 to 30-year-old woman around 5 feet 2 inches tall.
She wore a blue jacket with a white stripe on the sleeve, gray pants and gray shoes.
The suspect fled in a silver car after stealing the money, police said.
An unknown male drove the getaway car, police said.
Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip with information.
You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
