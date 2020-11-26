Reminder: Ohioans out sick from work with COVID-19 or in quarantine could be eligible for unemployment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s governor and lieutenant governor recently discussed pay options for employees who may miss time from work due to COVID-19 or close exposure to the coronavirus.
During a mid-November press conference, Gov. Mike DeWine said a company should pay workers if they’ve exhausted their time-off benefits due to a COVID-19 infection or if they were placed in quarantine, but they are not obligated to do so.
If they are not being paid while missing work, the employees could be eligible for temporary unemployment benefits from the state of Ohio if directed to isolate from the employer or local health department.
More information about Ohio’s unemployment benefits and how to apply can be found online.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.