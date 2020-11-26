Richfield nursing home worker honored for her dedication to patients during the pandemic

RICHFEILD, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is honoring local heroes this holiday season.
Stacey Urban is the director of activities and social services at Blue Stream Rehab and Nursing Facility in Richfield.
Urban is nominated for her hard work and dedication to her patients.
“I’m excited, really I am,” Urban told 19 News.
She said she’s wanted to care for people since she was a little girl.
“I always wanted to help people, I always wanted to do this.”
She’s with residents all day, five to six days a week.
She was nominated by Rev. Holly Pribanic.
Rev. Pribanic wrote to 19 News, saying, “My husband and I have a Nursing Home Ministry. We go into a couple nursing homes and visit individually with residents. Since COVID hit, this has not been possible.”
Rev. Pribanic said Urban, along with two other directors at partnering facilities, “stepped up their game with the residents, especially since even family members have not been able to visit.”
Urban said, “It’s kind of hard because the residents don’t get to see their family, we really don’t have a lot of visitors that really do come in.”
She added the residents in the long-term care facility are like family to her.
Urban said she’s thankful for the nomination, but she’s just doing her job.
”It makes you feel good when someone says ‘hey you’re doing a good job,’ but I don’t really want recognition or anything like that.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.