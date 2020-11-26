Strongsville City Schools to transition to remote learning following Thanksgiving break

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville City Schools students will not return to in-person learning following Thanksgiving break.
The district’s website said kindergarteners through 12th graders will transition to the remote 2.0 model from Nov. 30 to Dec. 17.
Students will learn through live and/or recorded instruction provided by their teacher through Google Classroom.
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated Monday through Friday, 17 people are isolating and 160 people are quarantining.
