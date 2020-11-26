Thanksgiving Day forecast for Thanksgiving-named towns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here in Cleveland, a “typical” Thanksgiving would bring high temperatures in the low to mid 40s, perhaps just a bit less than a quarter of an inch of rain, and maybe even a little snow.
Of course, this year has been anything but typical.
Since many of us are sticking a bit closer to home than a “typical” Thanksgiving, I thought I’d take us to a few Thanksgiving-themed cities for the weather forecast.
For Thanksgiving 2020 in Cleveland, we’re forecasting highs in the low 50s, morning showers, and afternoon cloudiness.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.