Ohio reports 17,065 new COVID-19 cases; includes combined data from Thanksgiving and Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health did not release COVID-19 data on the Thanksgiving holiday, instead providing a combined update with Friday’s case numbers from the last two days.
As of Friday, the Department of Health said 6,346 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 399,808 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
The Ohio Department of Health said thousands of test results are still under review. The actual total case number is expected to be much higher because a review usually confirms a positive coronavirus infection.
Additionally, 72 new deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours.
An additional 21,726 total cases and 414 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 25,960 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 4,571 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
