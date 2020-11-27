Lake County under level 4 state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -On Wednesday, Lake County was added to a shortlist of places that were seeing severe exposures to COVID-19.
”There are people who think it’s not real, that it’s just fake news and all,” said one resident who did not want to be named. “But the thing is even if it ain’t real you gotta think about other people.”
A level 4 Public Emergency is shown on the state map as purple, meaning that exposure is severe and the virus is being spread rapidly in the area.
Residents told me it’s because people aren’t wearing their masks, and even if they are, they aren’t wearing them correctly.
“Wearing a mask doesn’t mean being below your nose, that’s what we’re trying to keep from getting out,” said the resident.
So what happens in the counties colored in purple?
The state health department suggests that you stay in your home and only leave if you have to.
But, it’s not a requirement.
Wondering where your county stands? Check out the state map.
