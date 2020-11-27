Loved ones of slain 83-year-old killed in Cleveland drive-by share their heartbreak and memories

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two weeks after 83-year-old Katie Brown was murdered inside her Cleveland home during a drive-by shooting, her loved ones are sharing their heartbreak and memories of the woman described as a pillar of strength within her community.
“She never asked for much and she did a lot,” said Angela Benson of Maple Heights. “She had a big heart.”
Benson referred to Brown has her grandmother.
She told 19 News that Brown took her in when she was young and she’s considered her family ever since.
Brown was found dead inside her home in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood on Saturday, November 14th. Police believe she was killed the night prior, when they were called to the area for a report of gunshots.
Brown’s body wasn’t discovered until Saturday after her family requested police check on her.
About a dozen bullet holes can be seen on the front of her condominium on the 9300 block of Manor Avenue.
All of the bullets appear to have been fired into the second floor of the unit.
No arrests have been made.
“She did a lot for a lot of people,” Benson said. “To take her away and never give her a chance to finish life? God gained an angel but [they] didn’t give Him no choice.”
Benson told 19 News that Brown would routinely provide school supplies, food and clothing to those who needed it.
“She gave back to the community, to the homeless, to unfortunate families,” she said.
According to online property records, Brown has owned the condo since 1991.
“[She was] such a blessing to everyone she was around. That smile would warm your heart and that loud mouth for such a tiny lady,” Benson recalled. “I want to let her know how much we all really appreciate her.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-623-5464.
Callers can remain anonymous.
