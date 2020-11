The North Canton Police Department is investigating a theft from a local gas station. We are seeking information as to the identity of the individual in the video. We understand the video may not be of the best quality but if anyone can recognize the person you are asked to contact the North Canton Police Department at 330-499-5911. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Departments Tip Line at 330-966-3633 or download our free Tip411 app and submit the anonymous tip through the app. In the interest of the uncharged individual’s rights and privacy we ask that people refrain from posting anyone’s name.