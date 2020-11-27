Northeast Ohio paramedics teach residents to evaluate themselves for COVID-19 to keep hospital visits down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Champion Township Fire Department is rolling up their sleeves to help hospitals during the pandemic.
Fire Chief John Hickey is continuously seeing numbers increase in hospital emergency rooms.
“Maybe take away some of that traffic,” he said.
This is why Hickey wants people to know that after an evaluation, his staff might not take people to the local emergency department if their condition isn’t serious.
T.J. Martin from the Parma Fire Department said their first priority is making sure you are safe their second priority is making sure that hospitals are not overwhelmed.
“You never want to discourage anyone from seeking emergency help when they need it,” said Martin.
He also thinks it’s simple to self-evaluate without going to a hospital.
“They can call their doctor, they can call and ask a nurse, they can call their local health department,” he said.
