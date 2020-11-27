19 First Alert Weather Day: Quiet final weekend of November before potential for snow accumulation on Tuesday.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday, expect cloudy and seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 30s.
- Saturday: Decreasing cloudiness with highs in the low to mid 40s
- Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with highs in the lower 50s.
19 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas issued a Disruptive Weather Day for Monday and a 19 First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday with the potential for widespread snow accumulation:
Rain and wind will impact driving on Monday, with a mix later in the day. Morning and afternoon drives on Tuesday will be impacted by snow, wind and cold. Cold, with some lake effect snow and wind for Wednesday. Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday.
