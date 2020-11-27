Northeast Ohio weather: Widespread rain and snow arrive Monday into Tuesday, quiet in the short term

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a cloudy Black Friday across northern Ohio.
A blanket of clouds will rest overhead this evening, as temperatures fall into the mid 30s by tomorrow morning.
Overall, the weekend is going to be very quiet.
We’re forecasting decreasing clouds and dry weather each day.
Expect highs in the 40s on Saturday.
We will warm into the low 50s on Sunday.
I would strongly encourage you to take advantage of this weekend’s dry weather while we have it, because next week is going to be very active.
Widespread rain and wind will move in on Monday.
As temperatures fall through the day Monday, rain will change to a wintry mix and then to snow.
Expect snow showers Monday night, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and possibly even Wednesday, as well.
The one big question that we always get when we’re forecasting a widespread snow event is, “How much snow will I see in my town?”
Meteorology is a tricky science.
A lot of factors go into an accurate snowfall accumulation forecast, including the track of the storm, and we’re still several days out from the storm’s arrival.
So, it’s much too early to put out a forecast totals map.
That being said, at this time, I would anticipate widespread accumulating snow on the order of 4 inches plus.
This will be a moderate to high impact weather event, causing travel problems and commuter slow downs.
For those who are doing in-person school next week, there will be delays and/or cancellations.
Please stay tuned through the weekend, as we continue to fine tune our snowfall forecast.
