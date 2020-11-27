Operations suspended at Cleveland USPS finance station following ‘incident’; employees unharmed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Inspectors for the United States Postal Service are investigating an “incident” that occurred Friday afternoon at the Shaker Square neighborhood finance station in the 2800 block of East 130th Street in Cleveland.
Details regarding the incident, which is believed to be “isolated,” are limited at this time because the investigation is still active, but the U.S. Postal Inspector did confirm to 19 News that all employees at the facility are uninjured.
As a result and out of precaution to employees and the public, operations at the facility have been temporarily suspended. Customers can instead retrieve their P.O. Box mail items from the facility at 3675 Warrensville Center Road, Cleveland.
This is a developing story.
