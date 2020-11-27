OSU football game versus Illinois canceled after more Buckeyes test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University canceled Saturday’s football game against the University of Illinois after more Buckeyes tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
OSU’s Department of Athletics previously announced on Friday that Head Coach Ryan Day tested positive for the virus, along with an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests this week in comparison to the rest of the season where there OSU “Ohio State had consistently recorded nearly 0% positivity since Aug. 11.”
Those positive cases prompted OSU to have further polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which then lead to discovering further positive COVID-19 tests on Friday afternoon, according to the Department of Athletics.
As a result, the decision to pause all team-related football activities and cancel the game was made by Director of Athletics Gene Smith, University President Kristina M. Johnson, head team physician Dr. Jim Borchers and in consultation with the Big Ten Conference, according to the OSU Department of Athletics.
“We have continued to experience an increase in positive tests over the course of this week,” Smith said. “The health, safety and well-being of our student-athlete is our main concern, and our decisions on their welfare will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”
The OSU Department of Athletics said “the program will resume its team activities when its medical staff determines it is safe to do so based on protocols established by the Big Ten Conference.”
The No. 3 Buckeyes were slated to take on the Fighting Illini in Champaign, Ill. at noon.
