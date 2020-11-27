OSU Head Football Coach Ryan Day to miss Saturday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University Department of Athletics confirmed Head Football Coach Ryan Day tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
The athletic department also confirmed he is in isolation and will not travel to Illinois or coach the team this week.
Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Line Coach Larry Johnson will serve as interim head coach of the Buckeyes for Saturday’s game against the Fighting Illini, according to the athletic department.
The athletic department also confirmed there was an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests this week in comparison to the rest of the season where there OSU “Ohio State had consistently recorded nearly 0% positivity since Aug. 11.”
However, the athletic confirmed the number of cases this week does not reach the Big Ten Conference’s threshold for Ohio State to have to cancel Saturday’s game.
But as a precaution, the Buckeyes will fly to Champaign on Saturday morning instead of Friday night to conduct further polymerase chain reaction testing.
“I have spoken with Coach Day, and he is doing well physically,” Director of Athletics Gene Smith said. “I feel terrible for Coach and for the members of the program who have been diagnosed with a positive test. Coach Day and this team have been true leaders in handling things so well throughout this pandemic. Our team wants to play this game, and we’re going to do everything we can to help make this happen. All of the decisions on the welfare of our student-athletes and staff members will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.