Ravenna Police search for driver of white minivan involved in hit-skip

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ravenna Police are asking the community to come forward with identifying the driver of the white minivan involved in a hit-skip on Nov. 25.
According to police, the minivan crashed into a black Pontiac around 2:30 p.m. on North Chestnut Street and Springfield Avenue.
The minivan then left the scene and continued southbound until heading east on Highland Avenue, according to police.
Police said the minivan may have damage with a possible black paint transfer on the right passenger side.
Call Ptl. Waldeck at 330-296-6486 or email rpdinfo@ravennaoh.gov if you know who the driver is or have any information on this hit-skip.
All tips will remain anonymous.
