Tuscarawas Health Department battling COVID-19 with limited staff and resources

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID-19 has hit everyone here like a ton of bricks.
“We’ve definitely felt the weight of the large number of cases we’ve been experiencing in our county over the past few weeks,” said Jennifer Demuth, director of public health promotion, Tuscarawas County Health Department.
Demuth says the Tuscarawas Health Department is working with a limited number of staff members right now.
“Many people are wearing multiple hats… working extra hours, work weekends, work long evenings when needed, just doing our level best to prioritize contacting all those positive cases,” said Demuth.
In the past couple of weeks, roughly 20% of the department’s staff —1 in 5–was out sick due to COVID.
“We are not immune to the effects of COVID-19,” Demuth added.
Demuth says every positive COVID-19 case and death they have to report takes a personal toll on the entire team.
“Because we live in a rural area, we know a lot of the people, or we know people who know them, or we remember we went to school with that person’s sister.”
A small community with a big heart and lots of hope that the COVID surge stops soon.
