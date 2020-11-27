Two Brunswick Police Department officers honored for saving a 33-year-old man’s life

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Brunswick Police Department officers were honored with Life Saving Awards for their actions during a Oct. 10, 2020 incident.
Officer Steven Szuter and Officer Jeff Holub pulled 33-year-old Rodney Samuels Jr. from his vehicle after he crashed amid a police chase.
The car later burst into flames.
“The actions of Officers Szuter and Holub undoubtedly saved the life of Samuels,” Brunswick police wrote in a Facebook post.
Samuel fled from police after they attempted to pull his vehicle over for lacking a license plate.
Samuel crashed in the area of Copley Road.
Officer Szuter has now been presented with four Life Saving Awards.
The officers were not formally recognized at a city function due to COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.