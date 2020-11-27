While Black Friday focuses on big box chains, Small Business Saturday attempts to save struggling smaller shops

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Still Point Gallery & Boutique owner Kathy Baker doesn’t know what to expect.
“Most of us lost two-and-a-half months of revenue,” she says about the shutdown because of the coronavirus. “The holidays are crucial for all of us to help make up for that.”
She’s bought slightly less this holiday season, but has stocked up on ornaments, stocking stuffers, and even wall art since she says so many people are spending more time in their homes. She’s ready for business to pick up.
“We get a little bit slow right before Thanksgiving. I think people are occupied, and then I feel like Small Business Saturday kicks that off and then we go into the holidays and hopefully everything will be great,” she says.
She trumpets the virtues of smaller shops.
“You’ll never walk in here and not find someone to help you,” Baker says. “We’re here. We help you choose a gift. We help you pick out clothing for yourself. We gift wrap. If we need to, we’ll deliver for you, and we ship.”
She says local artists make most of her items and says small owner-operated shops like hers are essential to a neighborhood like Cedar-Fairmount in Cleveland Heights.
“They go hand-in-hand,” she says.
But the coronavirus is still a factor during holiday shopping with mask-wearing a must and a limit of six customers in the store. Despite all the uncertainty, however, she does know one thing.
“It’s a very, very important holiday for all of us,” she says.
