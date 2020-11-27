16-year-old girl missing in Cleveland, family says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is desperate for Larissa Moore’s return.
Moore’s family told 19 News she is missing.
Moore left home between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday and never arrived at her destination, her family said.
Her family said she was last seen in the area of E. 57th Street and Fleet Avenue.
Moore stands 5 feet 7 inches tall. She weighs 110 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie and dark blue Adidas leggings.
Call the Fourth District Cleveland Police Department at (216) 623-5400 with information regarding Moore’s disappearance.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.