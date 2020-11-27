16-year-old girl missing in Cleveland, family says

16-year-old girl missing in Cleveland, family says
16-year-old girl missing in Cleveland, family says (Source: Family of Larissa Moore)
By Avery Williams | November 27, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 10:36 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is desperate for Larissa Moore’s return.

Moore’s family told 19 News she is missing.

Moore left home between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday and never arrived at her destination, her family said.

Her family said she was last seen in the area of E. 57th Street and Fleet Avenue.

caption
caption (Source: Family of Larissa Moore)

Moore stands 5 feet 7 inches tall. She weighs 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie and dark blue Adidas leggings.

Call the Fourth District Cleveland Police Department at (216) 623-5400 with information regarding Moore’s disappearance.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.