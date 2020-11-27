23-year-old Lorain woman killed by semi while walking across Turnpike after crashing car on Thanksgiving

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 23-year-old woman was fatally struck by a semi while walking across the Turnpike after she crashed her car on Thanksgiving.
Lt. Richard Reeder said the crash happened at approximately 6:39 p.m. between SR-4 and SR 250 in Oxford Township.
Troopers determined Karysha Melendez of Lorain was driving a 2016 Honda westbound when it struck the concrete median barrier, drove off the right side of the road, and ended up disabled in a ditch.
Lt. Reeder said Melendez got out of her car and walked into the westbound lanes where she was struck by a 2015 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer driven by a 50-year-old Wisconsin man.
Melendez died from her injuries, Lt. Reeder said.
The driver of the semi was wearing his seat belt and was not injured in the crash, according to Lt. Reeder.
The Highway Patrol said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.
The Grove Township Fire Department, Interstate Towing, North Central EMS, and the Ohio Turnpike Infrastructure Commission reportedly assisted in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Call the Milan Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (419) 499-4808 if you have any information on this incident.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.