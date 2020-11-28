Ashland police request help identifying Huntington Bank robbery suspect

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashland Police Division is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who reportedly robbed a Huntington Bank on Saturday morning in Ashland.
The suspect entered the bank around 9:10 a.m. and handed the teller a note demanding cash, Ashland police said in a Facebook post.
The suspect wore a wig and mask as a disguise.
Police said the suspect is believed to be a male about 5′10″ tall with a slender build.
The suspect fled on foot and was last seen on Orange St. near West 3rd St.
Call Ashland Police Division at 419-289-3639 with tips.
