Ashland police request help identifying Huntington Bank robbery suspect

The suspect wore a wig and mask as a disguise.

Ashland police request help identifying Huntington Bank robbery suspect
Ashland police request help identifying Huntington bank robbery suspect (Source: Ashland Police Division)
By Avery Williams | November 28, 2020 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 12:38 PM

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashland Police Division is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who reportedly robbed a Huntington Bank on Saturday morning in Ashland.

The suspect entered the bank around 9:10 a.m. and handed the teller a note demanding cash, Ashland police said in a Facebook post.

Posted by Ashland Police Division on Saturday, November 28, 2020

The suspect wore a wig and mask as a disguise.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a male about 5′10″ tall with a slender build.

Posted by Ashland Police Division on Saturday, November 28, 2020

The suspect fled on foot and was last seen on Orange St. near West 3rd St.

Call Ashland Police Division at 419-289-3639 with tips.

Posted by Ashland Police Division on Saturday, November 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.