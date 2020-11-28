Cleveland Browns tight ends coach welcomes new baby, will miss Jacksonville game

By Avery Williams | November 28, 2020 at 12:50 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 12:50 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have a tiny new team member!

Browns tight ends coach Drew Petzing and his wife, Louisa, welcomed their first child Saturday morning.

Coach Petzing will not attend Sunday’s game in Jacksonville due to the birth of the baby.

Callie Brownson, Browns Chief of Staff, will take over Coach Petzing’s gameday responsibilities.

Due to new NFL policy this season, the Browns are required to disclose any coaching adjustments.

