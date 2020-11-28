Cleveland FBI seeks suspect after robbery at South Euclid Fifth Third Bank

Reward money is available.

Cleveland FBI seeks suspect after robbery at South Euclid Fifth Third Bank
Cleveland FBI seeks suspect after robbery at South Euclid Fifth Third Bank (Source: Cleveland FBI)
By Avery Williams | November 28, 2020 at 10:54 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 10:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Federal Bureau of Investigation is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who reportedly robbed a Fifth Third Bank on Friday in South Euclid.

caption
caption (Source: Cleveland FBI)

The Cleveland FBI said this man entered the bank, located at 4065 Mayfield Road, around 2:36 p.m. and demanded money.

He stands between 5′3″ and 5′5″ tall.

The suspect has a medium build and his age is unknown, according to a Cleveland FBI statement.

The Cleveland FBI said the suspect wore a ski mask with a blue surgical mask underneath.

He also wore a grey hooded sweatshirt with red and white stripes around the collar and an American flag pattern on the front pocket and tan pants, according to a Cleveland FBI statement.

Cleveland FBI seeks suspect after robbery at South Euclid Fifth Third Bank
Cleveland FBI seeks suspect after robbery at South Euclid Fifth Third Bank (Source: Cleveland FBI)

The FBI said the male suspect ran toward Winston Ave. before entering the driver’s side of a truck.

The truck is a older model blue over white extended cab pickup with a white hood and tailgate and a maroon colored driver’s door.

The truck also has a plow bracket on the front end.

The suspect was seen entering this truck before it fled westbound toward Noble Road in South Euclid.
The suspect was seen entering this truck before it fled westbound toward Noble Road in South Euclid. (Source: Cleveland FBI)

The truck was last seen headed westbound toward Noble Road in South Euclid.

Call the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400 or the South Euclid Police Department at 216-381-1234 with tips.

Reward money is available.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.