Cleveland FBI seeks suspect after robbery at South Euclid Fifth Third Bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Federal Bureau of Investigation is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who reportedly robbed a Fifth Third Bank on Friday in South Euclid.
The Cleveland FBI said this man entered the bank, located at 4065 Mayfield Road, around 2:36 p.m. and demanded money.
He stands between 5′3″ and 5′5″ tall.
The suspect has a medium build and his age is unknown, according to a Cleveland FBI statement.
The Cleveland FBI said the suspect wore a ski mask with a blue surgical mask underneath.
He also wore a grey hooded sweatshirt with red and white stripes around the collar and an American flag pattern on the front pocket and tan pants, according to a Cleveland FBI statement.
The FBI said the male suspect ran toward Winston Ave. before entering the driver’s side of a truck.
The truck is a older model blue over white extended cab pickup with a white hood and tailgate and a maroon colored driver’s door.
The truck also has a plow bracket on the front end.
The truck was last seen headed westbound toward Noble Road in South Euclid.
Call the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400 or the South Euclid Police Department at 216-381-1234 with tips.
Reward money is available.
