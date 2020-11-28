5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stands on the sideline after being replaced by Case Keenum during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 38-7.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Source: Gene J. Puskar)
By Chris Dellecese | November 28, 2020 at 5:51 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 6:07 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The banged-up Browns head to Jacksonville Sunday and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the most popular pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Reggie Langhorne, Josh Cribbs and Bob Golic.

The guys will discuss:

* How the Browns can replace stars Denzel Ward (calf) and Myles Garrett (COVID)

* How the team should attack new Jags QB Mike Glennon, making his first start since 2017

* Will the Jaguars or Jets win the Trevor Lawrence derby?

* Should teams playing night games also practice at night?

* The reunion with former Browns LB Joe Schobert

