Shoppers flocked to the Van Aken Market Hall for Small Business Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kathleen Hannan visited The Van Aken District in Shaker Heights to pick up a few items from her favorite stores.
She knows it may be make or break time for many businesses struggling to survive during Covid.
“Almost becomes a family you know who the people are,” she said.
Meagan Erne from Old Brooklyn Cheese company is extremely encouraged with the business she’s
“Just thank you,” said Erne.
Katie Mcgreio wants to help the local economy by spending a few bucks.
“We don’t want to see them going out of business because of the pandemic and things getting a lot worse,” she said.
Karen Bender from the corner is remaining hopeful.
“It was a pretty slow morning but we’re just noticing in the last half hour it’s starting to pick up a little bit and people are starting to eat lunch,” said Bender.
In the end, everyone hopes Small business Saturday propels big results for stores throughout the region.
