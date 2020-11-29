21 additional deaths, 7,729 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 6,399 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 414,432 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
The Ohio Department of Health said thousands of test results are still under review. The actual total case number is expected to be much higher because a review usually confirms a positive coronavirus infection.
Additionally, many COVID-19 testing facilities in Ohio were closed on Thursday and Friday due to the holiday.
An additional 22,303 total cases and 420 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 26,507 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 4,644 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
