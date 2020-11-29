Akron councilman announces he has been diagnosed with leukemia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron councilman Richard Swirsky announced on Facebook Sunday he has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
He is an Akron Ward 1 councilman.
You can read his Facebook post below.
Dear friends, neighbors, and constituents,
I recently received some difficult news.
I’ve been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and I begin chemotherapy tomorrow. It will be a challenging few months for myself and my family but we will get through this together!
As per my civic duties: Councilman at-large, Jeff Fusco, will be taking my calls and emails. His email is atlarge1@akronohio.gov. I will attend council meetings when I feel able to participate. This will be a day-by-day, week-by-week process. I will resume normal service work when I’m well enough.
I would find it helpful and inspiring to hear stories of others that have defeated leukemia or other forms of cancer. Please comment with any stories you know of!
