Browns head to Jacksonville

The Browns will play their second straight game without Myles Garrett, who is still on the COVID reserve list. They also will not have Denzel Ward. The Jaguars do have some potent receivers in DJ Chark and rookie Laviska Shenault, so the the Browns secondary could be tested. The Jags are starting their third-string quarterback though, Mike Glennon takes over for disappointing rookie Jake Luton. Luton was only playing because of an injury to starter Gardner Minshew.