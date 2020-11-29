Browns head to Jacksonville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns will play their first road game in over a month when they play in Jacksonville today at 1:00. They have not played outside of First Energy Stadium since they beat the Bengals on October 25th in Cincinnati. This will also be their first game in decent weather in several weeks as well.
The poor climate has not limited Nick Chubb, who has gone over 100 yards in each of his last two games. The Browns would love a third straight game like that from Chubb, but might not need it. The Jaguars, 1-9, are one of the worst teams in the NFL.
The Browns will play their second straight game without Myles Garrett, who is still on the COVID reserve list. They also will not have Denzel Ward. The Jaguars do have some potent receivers in DJ Chark and rookie Laviska Shenault, so the the Browns secondary could be tested. The Jags are starting their third-string quarterback though, Mike Glennon takes over for disappointing rookie Jake Luton. Luton was only playing because of an injury to starter Gardner Minshew.
The Browns are currently a Wild Card team in the AFC playoffs and need to win games like the one against Jacksonville to stay in the hunt.
