Cleveland Police search for missing endangered 16-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for Tyanakei Bruton, 16, and the parents told police they had a disagreement with her Saturday that continued into Sunday.
Bruton is 5′5″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has black with green hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey leggings, black shorts, and a pink bathrobe.
The police report says the missing girl told her parents she wanted to go to her boyfriend’s home and she was told no. When the parents went to check on her, she was gone.
Bruton has diagnoses of ADD and ODS, the police report says. She does not take her medication and is currently being tested for bipolar disease.
Bruton has a cellphone, but she does not have it with her. She has an Instagram account of Stunna_tayy, and her brother saw a picture of her boyfriend, Ja’Shaun’s Instagram, Plugwalkin_jay. Her brother states he was once at her boyfriend’s house, which is on East 102 Street at the intersection of Tanner, and he lives on the left side of a side by the house.
Police checked and all checks were negative.
