266 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday there are 266 more confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 11,529 confirmed cases citywide.
Due to an issue with the Ohio Disease Reporting System, we were unable to report the Nov. 27 numbers, which were 185 cases. For Nov. 28, we reported an additional 259 cases. The total number of cases for Nov. 27, 28, and 29 is 710.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
There were no new deaths reported by health officials.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Sunday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
