Painesville Police search for 4 missing children

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville Police are searching for four missing/runaway juveniles.
Police are trying to find juvenile Stanley K. Brown IV, and he is 17-years-old. He is 5′9″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was reported missing on Nov. 20, however, he was last seen on Nov. 17.
Police are trying to find juvenile Amadia K. Gibson, who is 14-years-old. She is 5′4″ and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair. She was last seen on Nov. 26 in the city. It is not believed to be related to the other missing/runaway juveniles.
The other two juveniles missing, both 15 years old: Haylie Vance and Kathryn M. McGuire were also both last seen on Nov. 26, and are believed to be together, police said.
Vance is 5′2″ and weighs 160 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair. McGuire is 5′2″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair.
If you have any information or know of their whereabouts, please call the police department at (440) 392-5840.
