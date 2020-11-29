Summa Health to suspend most elective surgeries due to COVID-19 surge

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summa Health announced Saturday night that the hospital will suspend most elective surgeries due to the continuation of rising coronavirus cases in Ohio.
Most elective procedures in the areas of Surgical Services, Cardiology, Endoscopy and Interventional Radiology will stop, Summa Health said in a Facebook post.
Summa Health joins Cleveland Clinic in postponing elective surgeries as Ohio faces what Gov. Mike DeWine called a “third wave.”
Ohio surpassed 400,000 coronavirus cases on Saturday. Ohio surpassed 300,000 cases less than two weeks ago on Nov. 17, 2020.
The suspension begins at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Emergency services will not be impacted.
Outpatient centers and Summa Health Medical Group offices remain open.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.