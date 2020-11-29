U.S. Coast Guard, Cleveland police search for 2 male boaters who departed out of Edgewater

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Coast Guard and Cleveland Division of Police are actively searching for two men who left on a boating trip Friday night and haven’t returned.
Matthew Skoniezny and Jimmy Yates are now considered overdue boaters, according to a press release.
The men departed on their boat trip around 10 p.m. on Friday out of Edgewater,
The men boated in a 17-foot aluminum vessel, the release said.
Mariners with information are asked to contact their closest Coast Guard unit via VHF Channel 16 or by phone.
You can also call the Coast Guard at (716) 843-9527 with tips.
