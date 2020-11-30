‘Armed and dangerous’: Reward offered for murder suspect accused of shooting man outside of Cleveland business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Reward money is available for information leading to the arrest of an aggravated murder suspect in Northeast Ohio.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Dezi Walker is wanted by Cleveland police for a murder on Oct. 10.
Investigators say Walker got into a verbal altercation with Dwight Staples near a Clark Avenue business. Walker then allegedly shot Staples multiple times in front of witnesses and picked up all the spent shell casings from the scene before fleeing.
The 29-year-old aggravated murder suspect is an 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He last known address is near the 1300 block of East 92nd Street in Cleveland.
The U.S. Marshals said Walker should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Walker’s location is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.