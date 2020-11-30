Armed robbery in Stow bank parking lot leads to police chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Stow resident was robbed at gun point in the parking lot outside the PNC Bank at 3093 Graham Road on Sunday, according to a Stow police media release.
The victim was meeting a potential buyer for his Xbox game system, which he had listed for sale online. During the sale, the buyer produced a handgun and stole the Xbox.
Then, the man fled the area - along with a woman - in a black Dodge sedan.
Officers located the sedan on Seasons Road a short time later, according to police. They attempted to stop the vehicle and a chase ensued.
Police ended the chase after the suspect’s vehicle began driving recklessly. The vehicle fled north on SR-8 passing other vehicles on the median at a high rate of speed.
A short time later, the Boston Heights Police located the sedan stopped new SR-8 and Boston Mills Road. The suspects fled on foot.
Officers from Stow, Boston Heights, Hudson, and Cuyhoga Falls police departments searched the area, according to police.
The Xbox and a loaded Glock 21 handgun were recovered near the side of the highway after a witness reported seeing the suspects throw items out of a vehicle.
About two hours later, the male suspect, Deshon Monte Baker Jr., 20, of Cleveland Heights, was taken into custody, police said.
The woman who fled the vehicle was not located.
Stow police are asking members of the public with information on the case or on the identity of the woman to call the Stow Detective Bureau at (330) 689-5770.
